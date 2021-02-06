OIN Finance (OIN) Price Up 151.4% Over Last Week

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded up 151.4% against the US dollar. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $1.10 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00050347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00179876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00061661 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00072280 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.37 or 0.00222738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00042853 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance.

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

OIN Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

