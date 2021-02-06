ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $50.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ON. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.12.

Shares of ON stock opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $39.43.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $2,682,836.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,024,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

