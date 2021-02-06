ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Major Shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii Buys 5,000 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ON24 stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.00. 746,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,171. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $81.98.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

