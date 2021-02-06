Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$88.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ONEX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Onex from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Onex from C$81.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Onex alerts:

Shares of TSE ONEX opened at C$72.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.56. The company has a market cap of C$6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 37.79, a current ratio of 38.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Onex has a twelve month low of C$37.00 and a twelve month high of C$87.20.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.