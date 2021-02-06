Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Trading 14.3% Higher

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONVC) shares traded up 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.00. 2,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27.

Online Vacation Center Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Online Vacation Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Online Vacation Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.