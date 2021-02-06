OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OP Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Myung Park sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $29,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,589.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 18,641 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 69,586 shares during the period.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

