OpenDAO Trading Up 66.3% Over Last Week (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One OpenDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003795 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded 66.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00063143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $484.55 or 0.01205758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.73 or 0.06464244 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00052414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00035747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00021510 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00015616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform.

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

OpenDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

