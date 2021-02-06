Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baidu in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.17.

BIDU opened at $270.13 on Thursday. Baidu has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $271.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.80 and a 200-day moving average of $155.17. The stock has a market cap of $92.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 852,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,415,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $1,297,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

