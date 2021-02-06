Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Shares Up 1.7%

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B) shares shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.90 and last traded at C$5.90. 4,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 15,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.91 million and a P/E ratio of 5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.29, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.95.

Orca Exploration Group Company Profile (CVE:ORC.B)

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

