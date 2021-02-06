Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OBNK. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.10.

OBNK stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $790.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $36.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

