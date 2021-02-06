Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 21,398 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,873 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $236.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. 140166 increased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

