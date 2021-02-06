OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $101.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

OSIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.30. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,018,253.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 72.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 21.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 612.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 176,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 21.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

