Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Cowen in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of OTIS opened at $63.93 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

