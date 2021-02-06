Otonomy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 6,129 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,280% compared to the typical volume of 444 put options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Otonomy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Otonomy by 80.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 168.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIC opened at $5.47 on Friday. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $263.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

