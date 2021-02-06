Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 21,390 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.