Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,136.89.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,098.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,116.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,800.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,655.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

