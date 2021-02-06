Oxbow Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Nestlé in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $111.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.72. The stock has a market cap of $319.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

