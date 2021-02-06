Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 2,492 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

