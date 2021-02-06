PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,785.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PCAR opened at $96.58 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.84.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

