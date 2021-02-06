Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,329,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 152,684 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 31.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 257,578 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 21,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $58,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,443.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $286,428.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,799,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

