Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $36,000 in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,898 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 61.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,631,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,177,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after buying an additional 318,734 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Imperial Oil by 133.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 703,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 402,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at $6,466,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 232.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 338,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.98 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $24.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1712 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on Imperial Oil from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

