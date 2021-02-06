Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,333 shares in the last quarter. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. now owns 5,830,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,512,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 831,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,602,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after purchasing an additional 323,776 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 56,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AKRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $281,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,115 shares of company stock valued at $447,916 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKRO opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

