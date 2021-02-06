Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $44,000 Investment in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.