Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) Trading Up 0.9%

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) shares were up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $32.17. Approximately 1,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.94% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

