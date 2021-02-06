PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Get PageGroup alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. PageGroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of PageGroup stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.82. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PageGroup (MPGPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.