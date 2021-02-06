Palladium Partners LLC Has $36.86 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.0% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $36,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $513,465,000 after acquiring an additional 94,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after acquiring an additional 141,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 893,821 shares of company stock valued at $154,601,342. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $328.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.94, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Argus boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

