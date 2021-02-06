PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Roth Capital lowered PAR Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $79.18 on Friday. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $81.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $54.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 495,226 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,913,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 113,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,861,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

