Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 2,491 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.39.

NYSE TDOC opened at $285.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.32 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.23. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $294.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,221,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,613 shares of company stock valued at $59,781,478 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.