Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 27,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $4,757,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,881,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,817 shares of company stock worth $81,336,262 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $169.93 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $175.70. The company has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

