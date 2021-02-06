Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,171,386,000 after purchasing an additional 321,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $772,595,000 after buying an additional 342,766 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,135,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $608,748,000 after buying an additional 81,537 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,437,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,975,000 after purchasing an additional 433,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.53 and a 200-day moving average of $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.41.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

