Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.41

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 40550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $884.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.14 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%.

About Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

