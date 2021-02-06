Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) COO James A. Dowd Acquires 880 Shares

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) COO James A. Dowd bought 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $10,375.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,618.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PBHC opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.07.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.11% of Pathfinder Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

