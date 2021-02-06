Patten Group Inc. Acquires 1,324 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.1% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,667 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after acquiring an additional 625,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,032,694,000 after acquiring an additional 261,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,335.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after acquiring an additional 212,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $543.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $528.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

