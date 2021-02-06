Patten Group Inc. Acquires 3,645 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,719,000 after buying an additional 310,915 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after buying an additional 412,015 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,566,000 after buying an additional 216,663 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,494,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,990,000 after buying an additional 289,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,506,000 after buying an additional 215,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $75.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.