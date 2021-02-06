Patten Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $141.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

