Patten Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,631 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $77.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.76. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $78.72.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

