Patten Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Patten Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $70.98 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.29.

