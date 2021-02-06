Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up about 11.2% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $20,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.84.

PAYC stock opened at $434.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.98, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total transaction of $430,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $6,242,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

