Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $10.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.95. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,082,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total transaction of $724,803.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 404,035 shares of company stock valued at $72,957,666. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.