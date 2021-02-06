Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Increased to $217.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Paylocity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.35.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $203.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 179.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total value of $724,803.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,059 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,684.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,082,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 404,035 shares of company stock worth $72,957,666. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 364.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

