PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 266.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after buying an additional 253,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,575,000 after buying an additional 89,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PayPal from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

PYPL stock opened at $269.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $274.94. The firm has a market cap of $315.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

