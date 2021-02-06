PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

NYSE PBFX opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.79. PBF Logistics has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $21.58.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $95,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $228,285 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 37.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 24.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

