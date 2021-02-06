Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Given “Buy” Rating at G.Research

G.Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PGC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a market cap of $484.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $822,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 539.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

