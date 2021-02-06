Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $148.30 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $171.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.46 and a 200-day moving average of $111.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2,118.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 129,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,006,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,405 shares of company stock worth $89,595,614 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

