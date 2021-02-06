Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.55.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $148.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.22. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2,118.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,655,898.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $526,509.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $847,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 712,405 shares of company stock worth $89,595,614. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after buying an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after buying an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,853,000 after buying an additional 1,915,676 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 344.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,684,000 after buying an additional 1,239,450 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,459,000 after buying an additional 397,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.