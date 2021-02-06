Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PTON. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.55.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $148.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.46 and a 200-day moving average of $111.22. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,118.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $16,961,036.64. Following the transaction, the president now owns 129,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,006,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $4,628,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 712,405 shares of company stock worth $89,595,614. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

