Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Up 7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $157.83 and last traded at $157.53. Approximately 11,305,582 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,476,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.17.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%.

PTON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.55.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $16,961,036.64. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $1,550,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 712,405 shares of company stock valued at $89,595,614. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,676 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,450 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $140,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2,118.57 and a beta of 0.87.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

