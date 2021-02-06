Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Up 8.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s stock price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $140.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Penn National Gaming traded as high as $118.89 and last traded at $118.34. Approximately 5,566,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 4,539,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.05.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PENN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.21.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $6,735,450.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,716 shares of company stock valued at $25,990,217 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 4,308.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 34,859 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 357.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average of $69.93.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

