Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

Shares of NYSE:PEI opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. Analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 91,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 68,382 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 103.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 388,327 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 229,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 131,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

