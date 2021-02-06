PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PMT. Bank of America upped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,859.00 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

